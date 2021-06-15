Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Decreases By 33.3%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
