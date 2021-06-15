Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Decreases By 33.3%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

