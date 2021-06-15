Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Declines By 32.3%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 1,761,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.