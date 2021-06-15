Short Interest in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Rises By 44.6%

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 162,178 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

