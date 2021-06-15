Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases By 40.5%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 930,700 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $946.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.