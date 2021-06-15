Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expands By 40.8%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 301,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

STKS stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,427,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,140,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 503,277 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STKS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

