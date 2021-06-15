Short Interest in Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Decreases By 32.0%

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS THBIY remained flat at $$1.17 on Tuesday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

