Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 56.2%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 175,980 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.91. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

