Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Expands By 46.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Grupo Santander lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.