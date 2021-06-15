Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on GCTAF shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
GCTAF stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $48.65.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
