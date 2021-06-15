Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Sierra Bancorp worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $409.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.