Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 420,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 316,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

