Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.61 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $6,528.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00765286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00083482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.15 or 0.07746593 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,453,693 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.