Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Down 0.4%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.80. 19,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.