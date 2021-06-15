Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 136,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 161,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47.

About Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.