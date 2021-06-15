Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

