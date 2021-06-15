SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 247,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.77 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

