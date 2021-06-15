Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $28.04 million and $658,346.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00151401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00183108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.01000891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,287.02 or 1.00245450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

