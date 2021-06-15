SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 2.6% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. 5,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,396,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

