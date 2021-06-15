Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

EM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. 46,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

