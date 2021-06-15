SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.01

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$29.97, with a volume of 177749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.81.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

