SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.30% of SmartFinancial worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.