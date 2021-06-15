Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $3,200,889.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 1,037,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

