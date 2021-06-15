Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at $25,334,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock worth $13,617,501. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.