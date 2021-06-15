Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440–0.360 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. 21,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,780. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

