Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,783 ($23.30).

Several analysts have commented on SN shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN stock opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,499.59. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.