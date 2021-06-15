SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Achieves $2.97 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $9.53 or 0.00023870 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $203,139.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,037 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

