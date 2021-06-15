So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

Shares of SY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 539,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

