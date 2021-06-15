SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,380,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,315. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

