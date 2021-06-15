SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.18

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.18 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.44). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 31.85 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,909,183 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of £730.10 million and a PE ratio of -45.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.18.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

