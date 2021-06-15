Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 512,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. Research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

