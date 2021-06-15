Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy comprises 1.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,215,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319,059. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

