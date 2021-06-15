Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

Shares of LOV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 63,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,133. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 312,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

