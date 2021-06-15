Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,371.53

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $46,371.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00773827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

