SparkPoint Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $429,851.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $429,851.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.