SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Trimmed by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,010 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.