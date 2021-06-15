Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and traded as high as $15.50. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 41,332 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.