Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036813 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00224177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033067 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

