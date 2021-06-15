Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 207,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

