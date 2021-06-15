Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

NYSE SAVE opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

