Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.