Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein Sells 50,000 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SQSP stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 425,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,654. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.