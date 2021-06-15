SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPPF. Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

