STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 21,895 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 372,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.53 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,247,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

