Stakinglab Trading Up 46.5% Over Last Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,593.64 and $9.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

