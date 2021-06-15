Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Hits $6.37 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $361,378.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00150040 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00181142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00977310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,623.53 or 1.00330295 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.