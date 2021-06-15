Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.30. Stantec shares last traded at C$54.85, with a volume of 142,602 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6275626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Insiders sold a total of 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,116 over the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

