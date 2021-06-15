Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,384.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,584 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,610. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

