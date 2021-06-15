Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.33

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.64 billion and $817.53 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,118 coins and its circulating supply is 23,149,059,009 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

