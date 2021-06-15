Stem (NYSE:STEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-147 million.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41. Stem has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

