Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.45%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.27%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Stem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 530.74 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -112.56

Advent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Stem on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

